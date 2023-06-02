Arweave Price Hits $6.80 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.80 or 0.00025179 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $227.11 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,009.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00422218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00120774 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

