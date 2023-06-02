Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 159.46% and a negative net margin of 74.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Asana updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.12)-$(0.11) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $(0.55)-$(0.50) EPS.

Asana Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ASAN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. 7,093,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,456. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Asana

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214 over the last quarter. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asana by 52.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

