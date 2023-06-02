ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Achieves $43.72 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, ASD has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $43.72 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06782877 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,324,293.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

