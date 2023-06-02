ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASGN. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.66. ASGN has a 1 year low of $63.27 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $81.85.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 56.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in ASGN by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASGN

(Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.