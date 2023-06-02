Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CFO Francis Laurencio Sells 2,734 Shares

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 2,734 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $24,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Atomera Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 264,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,219. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $211.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.57.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atomera
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Atomera from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
About Atomera
Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.
