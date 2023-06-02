Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CFO Francis Laurencio Sells 2,734 Shares

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 2,734 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $24,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atomera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 264,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,219. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $211.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atomera

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Atomera by 194.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Atomera by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Atomera by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Atomera from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

About Atomera

(Get Rating)

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.