Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.03 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,909 shares of company stock valued at $15,361,500. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.33.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $542.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a PE ratio of 277.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $472.76 and its 200-day moving average is $438.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $556.58.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

