Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,947 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 377,087 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.87.

NYSE:UBER opened at $38.48 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.