Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

