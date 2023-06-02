Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FANG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $128.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.19.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

