Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

ADSK stock opened at $203.30 on Friday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.84.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,963. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Autodesk by 22,600.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 908 shares of the software company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

