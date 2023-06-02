Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $29.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,614,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,203,000 after purchasing an additional 662,435 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 25,816.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,280,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,355 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,234,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,026,000 after purchasing an additional 574,774 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Autohome by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,405,000 after purchasing an additional 330,258 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

