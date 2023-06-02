Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.50.
Autohome Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $29.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $40.89.
Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.
