Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 168.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth $72,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $81.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.21. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

