Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $3,207,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.25.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.05. 213,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,996. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $317.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.39. The company has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems.

Featured Articles

