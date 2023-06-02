Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 0.7% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Mplx by 1.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mplx Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. 124,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,862. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95.
Mplx Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 79.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.
Mplx Profile
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mplx (MPLX)
- Renewed Analyst Sentiment for CBRE Group Stock: Buy the Dip?
- Broadcom Stock Pulls into the Buy Zone: Analysts Raise Targets
- Can Presto Automation Bring AI to the Drive-Thru?
- Dell Tops Q1 Estimates but Fails to Deliver on Guidance
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.