Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 850.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Diversified LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,312,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 980,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VUG traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.56. The company had a trading volume of 194,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,143. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.67. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $271.77.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

