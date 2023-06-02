Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,045,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded up $17.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,371.76. 9,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,172.00 and a 12 month high of $1,560.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,407.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,410.04.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

