Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,165. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

