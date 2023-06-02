Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 1,080 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Comcast were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,684,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,469,943. The company has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

