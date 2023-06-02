Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,316. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

