Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,700,000 after acquiring an additional 110,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,120,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,553,000 after buying an additional 437,083 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $173,712,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.85. 9,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,269. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.87.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.38.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

