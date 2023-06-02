Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 100 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Diageo were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. HSBC decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.32) to GBX 4,500 ($55.61) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.49) to GBX 3,700 ($45.72) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.03) to GBX 4,890 ($60.43) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,022.22.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.06. 70,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.64.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

