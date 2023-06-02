Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 17,500 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.26% of Third Coast Bancshares worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 17.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 80.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 13.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TCBX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. 1,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,912. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.27.

Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $16.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Activity at Third Coast Bancshares

In other Third Coast Bancshares news, CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter acquired 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,288.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,664.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter bought 10,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $145,004.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,389.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter bought 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,288.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,664.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,370 shares of company stock worth $460,028 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Third Coast Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.