Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 2,757 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 62.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 18,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,794.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 908,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,281,617.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 18,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,794.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 1.8 %

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

NASDAQ FFIN traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. 31,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,928. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.