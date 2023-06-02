Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 604 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in General Motors were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in General Motors by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 39,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in General Motors by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,692,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $56,949,000 after purchasing an additional 663,633 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 240,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Insider Activity at General Motors

General Motors Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,764,884. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

