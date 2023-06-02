AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s previous close.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $89,990.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 515,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,862,071.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $89,990.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 515,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,895,999 shares of company stock worth $41,001,078. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AvidXchange by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 192,843 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 42.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth about $6,484,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

