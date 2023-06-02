Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock Price Down 3%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. 27,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 674,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Axcella Health Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcella Health

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Axcella Health Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 28,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

