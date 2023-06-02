Axie Infinity Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $54.45 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $834.08 million and $54.45 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.13 or 0.00026223 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019787 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,194.01 or 0.99992908 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,581 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,581.15695533 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.06067957 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $55,950,388.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.