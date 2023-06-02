Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$11.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s previous close.

AYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:AYA traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.25. 180,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,782. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 231.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$4.98 and a one year high of C$11.39.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver ( TSE:AYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of C$18.09 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

