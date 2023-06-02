Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $144.06

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $144.06 and last traded at $144.00, with a volume of 28215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.91 and its 200-day moving average is $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.