Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Up 4.0 %

BAC stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,452,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,878,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

