BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Holdings Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228,422 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.29% of BankUnited worth $86,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. TheStreet lowered shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

BKU stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

