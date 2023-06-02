BARK (NYSE:BARK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $126.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. BARK had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

BARK Stock Performance

Shares of BARK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.14. 2,800,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,336. The stock has a market cap of $202.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. BARK has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Get BARK alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BARK

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BARK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,158 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BARK by 943.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 31,352 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in BARK during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in BARK by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of BARK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BARK

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BARK from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.