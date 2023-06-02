Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $449.19

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.19 ($5.55) and traded as high as GBX 471.50 ($5.83). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 462.80 ($5.72), with a volume of 12,115,858 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($6.01) to GBX 499 ($6.17) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($4.94) to GBX 430 ($5.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Shore Capital upped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.44) to GBX 552 ($6.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.29) to GBX 570 ($7.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 503.38 ($6.22).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 481.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 449.33. The company has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

