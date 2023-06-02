Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Receives Assumes Rating from 888

888 restated their assumes rating on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Baxter International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BAX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.33. 3,665,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,227,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -23.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Baxter International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Stories

