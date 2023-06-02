Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “assumes” rating restated by 888 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAX. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.33. 3,665,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,830. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Baxter International

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. Baxter International’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.