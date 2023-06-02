Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE BDX opened at $248.11 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

