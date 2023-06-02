Bellwether Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000.
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NEAR remained flat at $49.54 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,193 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
- Zscaler: Analysts Raise the Bar for the AI Cloud Security Company
- High-Quality, High-Yield Hormel Looks Tasty at These Levels
- Renewed Analyst Sentiment for CBRE Group Stock: Buy the Dip?
- Broadcom Stock Pulls into the Buy Zone: Analysts Raise Targets
- Can Presto Automation Bring AI to the Drive-Thru?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.