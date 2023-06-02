Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,395,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $109,788,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,768,000 after purchasing an additional 359,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after acquiring an additional 309,769 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,854. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $197.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

