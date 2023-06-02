Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,620 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,561 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,576 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,094,000 after purchasing an additional 702,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,592,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,899,000 after purchasing an additional 243,135 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 360,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,932. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

