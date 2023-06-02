Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $48,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after buying an additional 238,931 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,128,000 after buying an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,593,000 after buying an additional 160,435 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.9 %

AWK stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.82. The company had a trading volume of 209,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,230. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

