Bellwether Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after buying an additional 1,202,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $69,235,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $66,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded up $5.96 on Friday, reaching $168.68. 1,334,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,762. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.52 and a 200-day moving average of $159.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens cut their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.