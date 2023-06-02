Bellwether Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,529,000 after buying an additional 87,792,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,306,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,177 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,210,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,885,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.14. 8,457,048 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

