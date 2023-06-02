Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 2,372 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.27. 5,876,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,777,888. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.