Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 616 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPAB traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $25.44. 291,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,427. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $27.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.