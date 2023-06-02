Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Benchmark Electronics worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after buying an additional 216,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,834,000 after purchasing an additional 215,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 87,090 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 84,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.36%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BHE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.