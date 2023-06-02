Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.72

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and traded as low as $5.69. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

(Get Rating)

Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. engages in providing communication services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed-Line Domestic Communications, Cellular Communications, Internet, International Communications, and NEP, and Multi-Channel Television. The Fixed-Line Domestic Communications segment provides telephony services, internet infrastructure and access services, transmission and data communications services, and wholesale service for use of the Company’s physical infrastructures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.