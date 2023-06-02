Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.72

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and traded as low as $5.69. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.
About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. engages in providing communication services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed-Line Domestic Communications, Cellular Communications, Internet, International Communications, and NEP, and Multi-Channel Television. The Fixed-Line Domestic Communications segment provides telephony services, internet infrastructure and access services, transmission and data communications services, and wholesale service for use of the Company’s physical infrastructures.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (BZQIY)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.