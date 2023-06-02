BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 10,034 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,852,000 after buying an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,863,000 after buying an additional 269,862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,029,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,070,000 after acquiring an additional 126,788 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average is $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

