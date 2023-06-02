BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 9,386 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 122.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average is $95.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.