BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,017 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,768. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSX opened at $51.76 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

