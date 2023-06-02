BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,611,000 after purchasing an additional 869,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after purchasing an additional 590,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.3 %

C stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.68.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

